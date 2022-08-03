Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.03. 304,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,043,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bitfarms Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

