BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $62,708.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007529 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004953 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013642 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

