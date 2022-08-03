BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,768. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

