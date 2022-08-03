BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BDJ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,323. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

