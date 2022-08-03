BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

