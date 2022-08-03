BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,394. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.96 and a one year high of 29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is 18.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

