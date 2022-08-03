BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $666.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

