BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

