Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

