Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 93,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.