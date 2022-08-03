BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,018. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

