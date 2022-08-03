BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 1,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

