BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,526. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

