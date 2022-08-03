BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 147,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,824. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

