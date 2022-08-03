Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,027. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

