BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

