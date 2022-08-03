BLOC.MONEY Market Capitalization Reaches $25,303.64 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $25,303.64 and $72.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004454 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00127280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

