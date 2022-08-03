Blockmason Credit Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $228,088.66 and $15.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

