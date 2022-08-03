Blocknet Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $929.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,912,665 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.