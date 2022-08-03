Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.