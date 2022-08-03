BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.61 earnings per share.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BXC stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. 10,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $765.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.84. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $1,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 29.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

