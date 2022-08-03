Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Blueprint Medicines updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 5.0 %

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. 6,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,102. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.