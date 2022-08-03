Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

