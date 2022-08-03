BonusCloud (BXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,951.00

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.04 million and $28,951.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

