Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $258.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $318.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.85. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $718.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,275 shares of company stock worth $437,793 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

