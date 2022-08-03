BP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 67,557 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,024 call options.

BP Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BP by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

