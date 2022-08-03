BP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 67,557 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,024 call options.
BP Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BP stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
