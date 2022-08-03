Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 296.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,588,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,559.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,405,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 1,320,437 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,973. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

