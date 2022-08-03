Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 4.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,361.5% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 48,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.48. 71,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,082. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.