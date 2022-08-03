Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 625,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 135,591 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,178,844. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

