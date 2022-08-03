Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,749 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $189.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,661,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,709,803. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

