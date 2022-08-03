Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. 19,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,653. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

