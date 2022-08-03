BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 535,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,334. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

Insider Activity at BrightSpire Capital

In other news, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,284.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

