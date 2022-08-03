BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 535,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,334. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BrightSpire Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,284.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

