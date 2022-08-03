Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 479,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 161.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 295.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

