Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Broadwind Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 34.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

