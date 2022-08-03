Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Broadwind Trading Up 11.9 %
Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
