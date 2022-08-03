Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $89.40

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,246.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,246.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,553 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $53,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

