Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $61.86

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

NorthWestern Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

