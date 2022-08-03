Brokers Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

