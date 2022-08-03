Brokers Set Expectations for Apple Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.16.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.14. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

