Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

