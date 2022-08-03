BSCPAD Hits Market Capitalization of $13.87 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. BSCPAD has a market cap of $13.87 million and $266,360.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00619771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036026 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.