BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$29.07 million for the quarter.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.