BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $431,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

