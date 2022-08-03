BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,394 shares of company stock worth $1,846,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

