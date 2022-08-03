BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.