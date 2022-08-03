BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $554,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 23.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $688.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $659.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

