BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.1% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

