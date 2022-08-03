BullPerks (BLP) Hits Market Cap of $7.83 Million

BullPerks (BLP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BullPerks has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $176,867.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.
About BullPerks
BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,848,858 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
BullPerks Coin Trading
