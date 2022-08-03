Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.46 and last traded at $148.43. Approximately 5,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.31. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 477,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
