Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.46 and last traded at $148.43. Approximately 5,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.31. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 477,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

