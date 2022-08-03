Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Up 5.2%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.46 and last traded at $148.43. Approximately 5,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.