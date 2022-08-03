Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 63,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,762,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 92.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 382.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

